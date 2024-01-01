Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,695,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,726,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

