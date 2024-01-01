Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $118.92. 374,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

