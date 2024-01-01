Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 214.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 33,285,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,441,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

