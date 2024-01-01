Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.90. 755,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

