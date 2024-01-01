Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,615. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

