Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $225.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,774. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

