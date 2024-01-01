Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.