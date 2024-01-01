Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
