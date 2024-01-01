Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

