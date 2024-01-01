Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 21,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. 9,875,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,703,743. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

