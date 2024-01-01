Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

