Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.0 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities.

