Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.0 days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
