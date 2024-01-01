Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 362,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Koppers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 16,936 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $763,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Koppers by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Koppers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

