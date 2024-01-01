K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Up 51.2% in December

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,336.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF remained flat at $15.80 on Monday. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

