Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

