Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLYW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 701.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Leafly by 414.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period.

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLYW stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Leafly has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

