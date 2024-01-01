Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.57. 85,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,315. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.69 and a 52 week high of $221.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

