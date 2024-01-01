Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. American Century Multisector Income ETF makes up 6.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 8.70% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUSI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.60. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,277. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

