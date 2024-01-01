Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
