Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,312. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

