Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.04. 283,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

