Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 332,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.