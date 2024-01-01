Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 50.4% in December

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 238,659 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 640,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 270,872 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 62.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 593,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 228,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ASG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,979. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

