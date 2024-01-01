LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Monday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
