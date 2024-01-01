Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Heirloom Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 4.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $410.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average of $386.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.