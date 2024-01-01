Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

