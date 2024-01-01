Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 678 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. 7,327,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,800. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

