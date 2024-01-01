Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,055 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,538,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,790,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

