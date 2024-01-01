Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,547 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.98. 5,537,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,086. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

