Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 3.14% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74,366.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 208,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 83,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. 1,837,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,287. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

