Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

