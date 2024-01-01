Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

