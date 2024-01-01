Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

