Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 1.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.94. 85,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $202.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $172.02 and a 52-week high of $218.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

