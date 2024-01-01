Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

