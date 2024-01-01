Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,207,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,520. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $82.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

