Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.