Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. 41,496,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.