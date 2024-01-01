Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 118,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

