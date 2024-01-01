Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 200.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.33. 387,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,048. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $279.99 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.