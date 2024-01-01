Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.79 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,000. CDW comprises approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.32. 564,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

