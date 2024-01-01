Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.87 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,353. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.