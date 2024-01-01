Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 450,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,767. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
