Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 450,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,767. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.