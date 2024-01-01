Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,894 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $25.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,572.45. 23,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,386. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,664.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,669.55. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,372.09.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

