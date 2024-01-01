Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,480 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. Booking comprises approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,423.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,547.22. 164,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,994. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,978.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,039.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

