Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.54. 286,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,307. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

