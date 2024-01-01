Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.14. 2,261,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

