Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.07.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
