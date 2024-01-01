Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

