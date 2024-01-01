Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 746,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,105. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

