Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
DEO traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $145.66. 347,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
